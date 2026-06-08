Best fitness app 2025: Get fit with just a smartphone

Advanced lifters looking for an app made for pushing real weight will love the Juggernaut AI. Its in-depth insights and workout plans are great for maximizing your strength training and reaching new goals. Apple’s foray into fitness apps is great for beginners on a fitness journey. There are streaming classes available in 12 different disciplines, from yoga to strength training to cycling—and you no longer need to have an Apple Watch to use it. Apple product owners can access Fitness+ built into the new Fitness app, with the latest iOS update. Some act as a digital trainer, guiding you through new, tough workouts.

Best For Personal Training: Future

An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. Fortunately, many of these sessions are now available for free in the Nike Training Club app. The only downside here is the cost — this isn’t the cheapest app on the market. Trainers include Kayla herself, as well as the likes of Kelsey Wells, Chontel Duncan, Britany Williams, and Stephanie Sanzo.

Physical Activity Basics

If you’re trying to bulk up, you may also want to consider using SHRED in tandem with a supplement—perhaps one found on our list of the best protein powders for muscle gain. Log your repetitions and weights from each workout, and Juggernaut AI will have you hammering out new PRs in no time. You can challenge yourself by picking routes that athletes near you have curated, then compete head-to-head with them. Whether you want to track your fertility or just have tampons and pain relievers at the ready, this app takes all the mystery out of menstruation.

Nutritionix

Or, use a spreadsheet to lay out your long-term workout plans, then a specific running or strength app to put those plans into action. I used that method to plan my months-long marathon training (see above), paired with my Garmin watch, and it was highly effective. AI aside, Fitbit benefits from syncing with cheap Fitbit trackers, so the app can track stats like resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, sleep zones, and HRV.

“Looksmaxxing” King Clavicular Storms Off Interview Thanks to One Simple Answer

Without further ado, here’s our top app list, including pros, cons, and what users have been saying. All the workouts in the world won’t do you much good if your head isn’t in the right place. Odds are you could use some inner peace right about now so don’t wait. These apps aren’t going to do the work for you, but they can make it a little easier, a little less overwhelming, and maybe even a little more fun.

Best for nutrition

Others benefit from social apps like Strava where challenges and “kudos” from friends keep you motivated. And you’d be surprised how a good spreadsheet or basic workout log might work better than an expensive app with videos and plans. From all-inclusive AI plans to real workout coaches, gym exercise logs to marathon guidance, these are our hand-picked app recommendations. Daylio is one of those apps that makes tracking your mood and habits feel easy and kind of fun.

Upgrade to a FitOn PRO subscription ($29.99 per year) to receive personalized meal plans, exclusive recipes, unlimited downloads, and premium music selections.

The researchers attributed this to the fact that app users felt like they had higher levels of social support and self-efficacy than non-users.

If you want a wellness app that’s straightforward and keeps you honest with yourself, Streaks is perfect for that.

If you run without a watch, then Strava is a reliable app for tracking your running speed, distance, heart rate, and more.

Some apps let you personalize your goals or even connect with a personal trainer to help you meet them.

Even without an Apple Watch, the Apple Health app can give you loads of walking data, especially if you tend to carry your iPhone in your pocket.

Fooducate

Consider an app that provides evidence-based workout routines that’ll help you achieve your goals. Vishen led Mindvalley to enter and train Fortune 500 companies, governments, the UN, and millions of people around the world. His work in personal growth also extends to the public sector as a speaker and activist working to evolve the core systems that influence our lives—including education, work culture, politics, and well-being.

Best For Running: Nike Run Club

He can be seen at TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more on a regular basis, and enjoys weightlifting and middle-distance running. We’ve reviewed these apps and plenty that didn’t make the cut to bring you our recommendations, bringing years of tech and software experience to the table. However, the partnership didn’t last and the workouts were removed from Netflix in March 2024, according to What’s on Netflix. The Netflix and Nike deal was meant to see if Netflix could compete with Peloton for streaming workouts, but it seems the company didn’t want to progress any further. If you’re not into weights or the fast tempo of BodyPump and Body Attack, there’s plenty of other classes to choose from.

Calculate your calories and macro needs.

Noom comes in handy to do just that – it helps you build healthy habits, better understand your relationship with food, and be more mindful of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. Everything to give you the knowledge and support you need to build a long-lasting change in your life. Their psychological and science-based approach is further reinforced and supported by Noom articles from personal trainers, nutrition experts, and psychologists. It’s not hard to see why this workout app is a fan favorite; it offers over 30 programs — all designed to fit multiple workout preferences and achieve different results. Some of the most notable plans include at-home workouts, gym training plans, post-pregnancy programs and zero-equipment workouts.

Once you’ve picked your route, upload it to your phone or GPS device for easier navigation. Choose from more than 1,000 classes that range from complete beginner to expert, or take a guided program to master your preferred dance style. Styles are taught by professional dancers and include hip-hop, ballet, contemporary, house, jazz, and more. The digital studio technology allows you to watch instructors demonstrate dance moves from different angles, play moves or sections on loop so you can practice, or adjust the class pace. The service is available in Oslo, Norway, and the monthly fee starts from 1,600 NOK ($150).

How to Find the Best Workout App for You

If you’re looking for a wellness app that helps you slow down, stretch, and breathe without needing to leave your living room, Down Dog really nails it. You can choose the level, style, duration, even the voice and music, so it feels personal without being complicated. It’s great if you’re new to yoga and want clear instructions or if you’ve been practicing for a while but want some variety. You can join live classes or pick from the huge on-demand library, so it centr vs madmuscles always fits your schedule.

Muscle strengthening is important for older adults who experience reduced muscle mass and muscle strength with aging. Slowly increasing the amount of weight and number of repetitions as part of muscle-strengthening activities will give you even more benefits, no matter your age. People vary greatly in how much physical activity they need for weight management. You may need to be more active than others to reach or maintain a healthy weight. Both eating patterns and physical activity routines play critical roles in weight management.

Habitica turns your daily habits into a game, which honestly makes sticking to them way more fun. It’s exactly what it sounds like—quick, no-nonsense workouts you can do pretty much anywhere, no fancy gear needed. You can track your routes, see your stats, and even share them with friends if you’re into that kind of friendly competition. It’s straightforward and feels like someone’s doing the planning for you, so you can just show up and get it done. It also tracks your patterns so you can see if you’re going to bed too late, waking up a lot, or just not getting good rest.