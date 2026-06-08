10 Best Workout Apps for Women 2025, Trainer-Approved and Reviewed

The GPS support seems to work well enough, as Amanda tested its accuracy with other GPS trackers she uses, and it was comparable to those apps and trackers. She gave it a 3-out-of-5 rating, as it still wasn’t always accurate, getting within about a tenth of a mile for accuracy. One callout that Amanda has is that Caliber lacks integration with common fitness trackers. “I wish the app integrated with Garmin or other fitness trackers instead of only Apple Watch. I have to manually input my walks and runs into the app after I’ve already logged them on my watch.” The rest of the app works well enough, so Amanda rated the ease of use a 4 out of 5. Going to get a work journal this week because I’m really so tired of wondering what happened with my day.

Cons of Workout Apps for Women

Basically, we wanted evidence that the programs weren’t just random kitchen-sink workouts, which throw a random assortment of exercises at you each day, with no overarching plan or system in place.

Usable on an iPad, iPhone, or smart TV, it interfaces with your Apple Watch so you can see your vital stats on the screen as you train.

We attribute this to the excellent interaction you have with your coach, which we rated a 4 out of 5.

One downside to TR[Ai]NER by Element 26 is that it doesn’t provide a ton of accountability.

Our in-depth methodology covered categories ranging from overall value and ease of use to workout variety and equipment demands.

You can also save your favorite trails to an easy-to-access list, as well as create your own routes and trails.

From our earliest days to today, the Y has been where strangers become friends, families find support, and every generation belongs. Explore the milestones that have shaped our story for nearly two centuries. Set daily, weekly or custom reminders to ensure that you never forget to write in your journal. You can write in your journal when not at your computer with our iOS and Android apps. Other chair exercises for seniors include bicep curls (with dumbbells or elastic bands), overhead dumbbell presses, shoulder blade squeezes, calf raises, sit-to-stands (chair squats), and knee extensions. By placing words on the board strategically, you challenge your critical thinking, recall, and spatial reasoning.

How We Picked and Tested the Best Workout Apps for Women

Although many of the best workout apps require a subscription, most also have a free trial to get a taste of the workout style, instructors, and ease of use. This is because Fiit offers all of the live classes for free, with no subscription required, along with a limited range of guided workouts, so you don’t have to break the bank to stay active. And if you want a more comprehensive selection, you can take out a subscription. This app integrates with Apple Health, Strava, and Fitbit to make tracking progress easier, provides easy-to-follow instructions and video, and incorporates strength, cardio, mobility, and endurance training. WH editors and SID trainers alike are obsessed with Ladder, which was co-founded by a WH advisory board member, Lauren Kanski, CPT. It gives you the best of both worlds with intense and effective guided workouts and personal training from actual coaches.

Daily Yoga: The Best App for Yogis.

You can further identify and work on your strengths and weaknesses while setting tangible goals to help you grow. It’s free to use, although the subscription service provides more tailored workouts and performance insights to help you reach your goals. It’s one of the best brain games online if you’re ready to commit to learning on a regular basis. Lumosity is a platform with a wide collection of games that test your cognitive function. Scientists built the games to focus on brain training and mental fitness, with specific options for individual skills like attention, flexibility, and problem-solving.

Daily Yoga App

Matt is a writer and fitness coach who’s been working in the fitness industry for 13 years. Caine is an Olympian, placing 9th in weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Having competed in Olympic weightlifting for over two decades, Caine has amassed several national and international titles over the years, including being a three-time Pan American Champion. A former gym owner, he also has more than 15 years of experience coaching other athletes in weightlifting, CrossFit, and functional fitness. You should expect a little muscle soreness after workouts, especially in the beginning. But if you find that your body is simply not recovering between workouts, you may be overtraining.

Unlike consumer fitness apps, FitBudd is specifically designed for trainers who want to offer personalized programming at scale. A training program, on the other hand, is typically a list of exercises methodically selected by a personal trainer (or AI, in some cases) to target specific muscle groups. Typically, you can go at your own pace and won’t need to follow a live class or workout video. That said, the best workout apps will provide a short video or animation to demonstrate each movement properly. Budget is a big factor, even though most workout apps cost far less than regular sessions with a personal trainer.

The best workout app overall

In recent times, James has been absorbed by the intersection between mental health, fitness, sustainability, and environmentalism. When not concerning himself with health and technology, James can be found excitedly checking out each week’s New Music Friday releases. But as you need a subscription for most, you don’t want to join loads and spend hundreds of dollars each month. So I try the different training styles, exercise classes, and wellbeing sessions to see if you can get everything in a single app. However, if you’re after an app that does a bit of everything, you might be better off with Apple Fitness+, as Alo Moves is primarily a yoga app, with a bit of is apple fitness worth it cardio and strength training on the side.

Best Free Workout App for Women: Nike Training Club

This roundup review highlights the sheer depth of quality when it comes to online fitness programs and apps that are available at the moment. Features and price vary quite dramatically, so you’ll need to think carefully about your personal preferences, budget and fitness goals. Not necessarily, but many people find that combining a workout app with a nutrition tracker gives the best results. A popular combination would be using Muscle Booster or Fitbod for training alongside Yazio for food tracking and habit building. Beyond that, one well-chosen app used consistently will outperform several apps used sporadically.

What to Look for in Workout Apps for Women

Each workout you log will add to a heat map, showing muscle groups used more frequently than others. This can be a good indicator of which muscles you should focus on next, and which muscles might be a little tired from previous workouts. When you log a workout, the app will give you neat little celebrations; for example, I was told my total tonnage after a squat workout was like lifting a car. It’s the little things, but that sort of interaction can help people through tough days.

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There’s a basic community feed that allows you to view others’ workouts, but not much else. It’s a simple, streamlined app that’s very beginner-friendly, but it’s not the best choice if you prefer to have access to more advanced features. The app works well, but doesn’t offer any sort of interaction, such as live classes or interaction with instructors. If you want a more affordable app that’s still personalized to your goals and performance, JuggernautAI may be worth a try, especially if you’re focused on strength goals. He also docked a couple of points for progressive overload, giving Fitbod 3 out of 5 stars. While some strength-focused apps expect you to have access to at least the basics, like an Olympic barbell, dumbbells, and squat rack, Fitbod truly allows you to customize your workouts to any type of equipment access.

Factors to consider when choosing a workout app

Caliber received above-average scores in most categories, but the personal coaching plan isn’t cheap, so we gave this 3.5 out of 5 for pricing. Visually, it looks simple, but once you open up your training plan for any given day, it’s very immersive,” he told me. If you’re not doing a trainer-led video, there are exercise tutorials that also come with step-by-step breakdowns on how to do a certain exercise. The Shred app is an AI-powered virtual trainer that can be used to customize workouts in your home or commercial gym. If you’re looking for more nutritional support, we suggest checking out our best meal delivery services for weight loss, or trying out Noom in combination with Reverse Health.