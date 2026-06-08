13 Best Fitness and Workout Apps for 2026, Tested & Reviewed

FitNotes, free for Android, is a workout tracker focusing on simplicity and a clean design. Its workout log lets you view daily workouts quickly by swiping between them using the built-in calendar. Add an exercise to the workout log and start recording weight, reps, distance, and time. You can create a routine to provide quick access to your commonly used exercises and assign exercises to a particular day within the routine.

Why AI Fitness Apps Are Transformative for the Fitness Industry?

You’ll notice that the exercise gets a little harder if you’re doing well, and a little easier if you’re having trouble. Each exercise adapts to you, and training in each level takes less than five minutes. The BrainHQ brain training program represents the culmination of 30 years of research in brain science and neuroplasticity. Our platform removes the guesswork from developing your people at scale and delivers growth that’s proven, predictable, and precise. Brain games for adults are a fun way to pass the time and keep your mind sharp. Explore these 12 options, download your favorite to your phone, or carry a booklet wherever you go.

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If you want, you can set up personal training goals and have BrainHQ send you training reminders when you want them. Another app-only service, you can begin with a free trial and level up to a subscription starting at $1.99. Then you gain access to more features, like challenging friends and family to compete. Brainwell is another brain trainer with an algorithm that builds you a personal workout plan, targeting everything from memory to language with games from neuroscientists. Beyond gameplay, Brainwell provides feedback on your performance, letting you pinpoint new areas for improvement.

In it, you get a few decent beginner workouts to do on your own but still see everything that’s available in the paid app. If you click on anything that isn’t included in the free version, it triggers an upgrade request. The instructors described the exercises well in the workouts I tried, but I needed to look at the screen pretty much the whole time. So it’s probably not the best option if you are planning on using your fitness app at the gym, unless you stick with the audio-only workouts. In fact, I’d say that the videos are best watched on a tablet, laptop screen, or TV because the bigger screen allows you to pick up the moves better.

Type in a few data points and, boom, you have your personalized plan,” said our tester. Accountability features were a major factor, since different people need different levels of encouragement. Centr delivers Chris Hemsworth’s personal training team’s expertise through comprehensive fitness and wellness programs. The app combines workouts, meal plans, and mental wellness content into one platform. Glo offers sets of yoga, meditation, and Pilates sessions and personalized recommendations based on user needs.

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Once you sign up you’re is madmuscles legit paired with a coach who best fits your needs and personality. You’ll connect with your coach via FaceTime to discuss your fitness level and goals, and your trainer will get to work crafting your plan. From there you can check in with your coach to ensure your progress and share photos and videos of your workouts to get advice on your form or make adjustments to your plan.

How to Choose the Best Workout App for Beginners

Even better, you don’t have to create an account to use it, which is ideal for privacy. The ever-peppy Cassey Ho leads the calisthenics and pilates-focused app, sweating and suffering alongside you through her challenging routines. Although two paid membership upgrades are available, they aren’t necessary. Workout builder lets you create custom routines from exercise library or follow community-shared programs. Photo progress tracking documents body transformation through comparison galleries.

It analyzes your past workouts to create a unique session for you every single time you open the app. It also means that, other than the live class feature, NeoU didn’t feel all that different to me from videos one could watch for free on YouTube. No disrespect to those creators, but I think a paid app should have some differentiating features. Still, the workouts are fun, and it’s a cool way to check out the offerings from notable workout studios. It has a decent amount of free features, with several workouts and single exercise demonstrations, but the bulk of the app’s content is behind the paywall.

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Readiness Score prevents overtraining by recommending rest days based on recovery metrics. Health insights translate wearable data into actionable wellness recommendations. Meal planning tools provide nutrition guidance aligned with training intensity.

Styles are taught by professional dancers and include hip-hop, ballet, contemporary, house, jazz, and more. The digital studio technology allows you to watch instructors demonstrate dance moves from different angles, play moves or sections on loop so you can practice, or adjust the class pace. Strong has helped millions of people in over 100 countriescomplete over 15 million workouts. Strong has helped millions of people in over 100 countries complete over 30 million workouts. If you don’t mind training solo, TR[Ai]NER likely has everything you need. Otherwise, its lack of accountability features may be a downside, which is why it earned a 1 out of 5 for accountability.

How We Chose The Best Personal Training Apps

BarBend’s roster of competitive weightlifters — including a USA Olympian — and certified personal trainers is uniquely positioned to offer up critiques of these strength-training apps. These user-friendly apps might be a good fit for lifters looking for the complete personalized experience or simply a detailed workout log. Read on and check out what our team had to say about their time with the best weightlifting apps. Now you have access to various workout programs that can be done at home or in the gym, such as yoga, strength and Pilates, all taught by different women personal trainers.

Lumosity is a platform with a wide collection of games that test your cognitive function.

Whether you’re a beginner looking for guidance, a busy professional craving flexibility, or a seasoned athlete chasing new PRs, there’s an app tailored just for you.

After launching on the iOS App Store, Shred is now available for Android, although it’s still listed as an early access app on Google Play.

Personally, I love the filter in the search tab for this app, allowing you to pick and choose your preferred workout modality, available equipment, length, etc.

The workouts are built around your available equipment, which our testers found convenient.

Peloton also recently updated its search function, so it’s easier than ever to find your favorite artist, class title and genre.

Your choice will ultimately depend on whether you think investing in a paid app will actually help you get closer to your goals and what you’re comfortable spending. Other things to consider are if you prefer live streaming or On demand workouts. These typically allow basic workout programming and client tracking before upgrading to a full personal training platform. Science-based strength training app connecting you with elite personal trainers for truly personalized programming and accountability. But finding the one that works best for you can be a struggle, given the overwhelming number of options on the app stores.

Does it offer customized plans?

The meal plans in this app are recommended based on users’ fitness goals, tastes, and dietary preferences and contain lists of foods to eat and avoid. While the app offers many free features, a premium subscription unlocks more workout options and complete meal plans. Yes, there are a number of free workout apps out there, such as Nike Training Club, delivering solid workout plans to help you mix up your training sessions. Additionally, some fitness apps offer free trial periods at the start of your subscription to help you get a feel for the workout variety and platform offerings.

Apple Fitness Plus

Shred has emerged as a standout gym tracking app by combining AI-powered adaptability with elite trainer expertise. Featured by Apple, Rolling Stone, Men’s Health, and PCMag, it’s gaining recognition as a comprehensive training solution. The free version of Cronometer is surprisingly robust, providing access to the entire verified food database and core tracking features. This makes it accessible for anyone wanting to better understand their nutrition without financial commitment.

Which group fitness apps have the best live classes?

The virtual community vibes are high, and the platform feels like a tailored group fitness experience. Ready for an app that creates effective programming for you straight from a real trainer? With new workout schedules each week and organized blocks for real results, your expert coach provides daily programming that can be done any time, any place. Simply choose the coach and workout style that appeals to you, and get sweating. If you’re ready to literally hit the ground running, Runcoach provides personalized running guidance and support right from your pocket.