The 12 Best Free Workout Apps Tested by Experts 2026

Johnson & Johnson Official 7-Minute Workout (free)The seven-minute high-intensity circuit training workout gained traction a few years ago for its efficiency and science-backed efficacy. But the short, intense fitness app reviewers efforts followed by rest intervals, if done right, can get you moving and in the habit of regular exercise. The Body Coach TV (free)The more than 250 workouts on The Body Coach TV, formulated by host Joe Wicks, are engaging and upbeat.

For a workout app to actually work, you’ll have to utilize it with frequency. The best workout app is the one you want to use and enjoy using on a regular basis. GGR is comprised of fitness industry experts from a variety of different backgrounds, including Olympic weightlifting, CrossFit, endurance training, bodybuilding, powerlifting, and college sports. It’s also a bonus that Peloton’s live workouts have high-quality audio and video. It’s worth noting that if you stream the app on your phone, you won’t have access to the leaderboard during workouts.

What is the best workout app?

Just keep in mind that although the instructors provide modifications, true beginners may find most of these workouts too challenging. Peloton classes feature curated music playlists, and each instructor brings their unique style to their classes. Like Fiit, the aim here is to make exercise fun and encouraging, so that you want to do it regularly but also efficiently and effectively, allowing you to fit in a high-intensity session even when you’re tight on time.

Coaching

Some apps will add calendar reminders or push notifications to help remind you of your workout schedule for the week. The free version does have one major limitation if you’re trying to get off the beaten path, though. The app only works in areas with cell service; to be able to download a trail route for offline use, you’ll need the pro version of AllTrails. “This is helpful (and critical, I’d argue) if you’re in the backcountry with questionable cell service, especially if you don’t have any other navigational tools or are unfamiliar with the area,” Amanda argues. The free version of AllTrails gives you access to hundreds of thousands of saved trails worldwide, making this a great tool for those who get the itch to travel.

Yoga Studio

Still, it gets a 5 out of 5 for equipment demands, as people can do these workouts almost anywhere, but it’s not the best app for strength training. If you’re looking for another great app that also offers personalized coaching from a certified fitness professional, you may want to consider Future. It also costs $199 per month, but GGR readers can get their first month for free. While Caliber’s main offering is online personal training, we appreciate that the free version of the Caliber app is ad-free and features the full exercise library of over 500 movements. Each exercise features a demonstration video, step-by-step written instructions, and the ability to log your weights and reps (and access your history at any point).

What is the best at home workout program for women?

Each workout app we’ve tested has been rated across 14 different aspects to determine the best fitness apps. To compile our list of the best free workout apps, we used the same methodology, except for the caveat that the app had to have a free version. If you’re looking for a simple workout tracker with an expansive community feed, look no further than Hevy, our pick for the best free app for community support. Although the library of exercises is expansive, just be aware that the functionality is limited in the free version. Kate explains, “I entered all the movements for a weightlifting workout, but the app ordered them alphabetically instead of in the order I wanted. To move them, I would have had to upgrade to the Elite plan.” She also found it easier to navigate through the desktop version for workout plans, and then locate them on the app afterwards.

The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab have tested more than 40 workout apps, combining hands-on evaluations with real-life feedback from GH staffers and consumer testers. This comprehensive approach gives us a clear picture of which apps deliver results, which are enjoyable to use, and which fall short. “I like hypertrophy training by body part, so I have Shred suggest daily workouts—upper body, lower body, full body, or abs,” Schlinger explains.

Best for Personal Training

You can sign up for a free trial to see whether it’s for you, and after that, there are two different membership options to choose from. The Les Mills+ base membership gives you a stripped-back version of the app and starts from $4.99 per month. The full membership, Les Mills+ premium, gives you access to all classes and starts at $9.99 per month. Intuitive in-app features, clear metric monitoring and world class instructors are just some of the perks of being a Fiit member. From strength training to treadmill-only workouts and spin, you can build strength and improve cardio from the comfort of your own home.

Program Assessment

The workout builder is intuitive yet detailed, allowing for complete customization based on each client’s needs, equipment access, and goals. We selected FitBudd as the best platform for personal trainers because it removes the technical barriers of building an online training business. Trainers can focus on coaching while FitBudd handles the infrastructure, app development, and client management systems.

Zwift brings indoor cardio training to life with virtual worlds, competitive workouts, and real-time data tracking. In terms of equipment needs, it depends on the type of training you select. The Boostcamp Pro Membership costs $14.99/month and unlocks premium plans as well as a few advanced analytics and tracking features, but it’s not necessary, as plenty of full programs are included with the free plan. Even though there’s a paid plan, we still give this 4 out of 5 stars for the price and value, as you’re getting plenty of programs with the free plan.

The free app will analyze basic workout stats, but for a deeper dive into statistics, the premium subscription is needed.

If you’re looking for a quick, new workout to do, SmartWOD can provide it.

Our tester had no issues navigating through the available sessions, giving this yoga app’s user interface a 5 out of 5.

From there, your Future Coach creates weekly, highly personalized training programs just for you, and adapts them whenever you need.

If the app is generally OK after a short learning curve, testers could give the app a middle-of-the-road 3-star rating.

Some of these apps let you customize your workout based on the space and equipment you have at home, your preferred exercises and your current fitness goals.

Best Workout Apps To Improve Your Fitness In 2024

Of course, if you really want to make noticeable changes to your body, you’ll need to focus on your nutrition. The app has hundreds of recipes to choose from, and I was able to tailor my meal plan to my dietary requirements. The recipes are delicious, and easy to follow, and I appreciated having everything in one place. This saves a lot of time, allowing you more space to do your workout rather than fiddle with the app.

The best workout app for yoga

Brett Williams, NASM-CPT, PES, a senior editor at Men’s Health, is a certified trainer and former pro football player and tech reporter. You can find his work elsewhere at Mashable, Thrillist, and other outlets. Will Porter is an LA-based freelance writer covering golf, tech, and travel. In addition to Men’s Health, his work has been published in GQ, Gear Patrol, The Strategist, and others. When he’s not writing, you’ll find him running the trails at Griffith Park or trying to catch every new movie in IMAX at the local movie theater. The app is a pretty great deal at just $14.99/month, but if you want the best value, buy a year for just $89.99, which will save you 50% compared to paying month-to-month.

What are the best types of exercise?

We also enjoy how Juggernaut AI takes the strength training programming further with daily readiness prompts. These surveys ask you about your motivation and fatigue levels before hitting the gym, and then makes any needed adjustments to your recommended blueprint without hesitation. We also like how Future can be adjusted throughout your fitness journey based on how you’re feeling and where you’re taking your workouts.