Health and fitness apps

Instead, consider making small changes and focusing on one or two things at a time. Over time, you can turn small changes into long-term habits and reap the benefits. There’s a lot you can do as you age to promote physical and mental well-being. Making small changes to your physical activity level, diet, and sleep can all lead to better overall health. If you experience persistent sleep issues that are disruptive to your daily life or accompanied by other symptoms, consider speaking with a healthcare professional.

What are calories?

Like Strong and Hevy, Gymverse creates a suggested training plan for you. But where it stands out is that the app features integrated video tutorials for each exercise. The videos are clear and well-produced—perfect for people new to strength training. The app lets you pick from a roster of personal trainers who will zhuzh up your routine and walk you through the exercises. If you’ve wanted to try running but never known where to start, Couch to 5K should be the next app you download.

Best Real Health Coach

This app feels less like a clinical tracker and more like a wellness coach. It’s perfect for the teen who is just starting to take ownership of their own grocery shopping or meal prep. Sometimes, the sheer volume of data in other apps can overwhelm a teenager who is just starting to learn about nutrition. Excels by prioritizing a clean, user-friendly interface that focuses on clear, achievable goals.

How to choose

In testing, I also found the wearable connectivity unimpressive; while accurate, it showed only basic metrics (pace and heart rate) during my run. It didn’t note any laps or splits, and there wasn’t an option to mark those manually. If you pay for the premium subscription, you can see those metrics in the mobile app afterwards—but they weren’t visible on my Apple Watch during the activity. With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the best fitness apps. The coolest part is that you can receive safe and secure support from your dietitian, psychologist, doctor, personal trainer, or whoever else you’ve got in your corner, right there in the app.

Get daily Blood Pressure Insights

Fhynix is the most effective habit tracker for ADHD because it delivers reminders directly to WhatsApp rather than relying on push notifications that are easy to ignore or dismiss.

These printable pages are designed to help you develop good daily habits, improve your life, and reach your goals.

A device that’s accurate enough, comfortable enough to wear nightly, and paired with an app that turns numbers into decisions will outperform a feature-heavy tracker you stop wearing after two weeks.

Depending on the health app you get, you may have access to personal trainers, health coaches and/or a community of users that can keep you accountable and progressing toward your goals.

But that’s what the Charity Miles app does, and it tracks your workout via GPS, donating money to the charities you pick.

Gymverse also offers really great wearable connectivity; when I tested it with my Apple Watch, I could start, track, and end workouts on my watch rather than needing to open the app on my phone.

But the lackluster wearable connectivity is a significant drawback—especially if you do most of your training outside. If you like to decide whether it’s leg day based on how you felt when you rolled out of bed, you probably won’t like this fitness tracker. When you connect Strava with Zapier, you can orchestrate rich, multi-step workflows that turn your activity data into something you can actually use.

Nike Training Club offers a variety of classes, whereas an app like Strava is ideal if you’d like to keep metrics on your outdoor adventures. A good place to start is by searching your App Store and seeing what free workout apps it has to offer. This app costs $25 a month ($135 a year) but lets you test it for free for seven days if you’re a new member. This is a good way to determine if the workouts on the app are the right fit for you and your goals. That’s great in terms of giving users variety—but when you’re scoping out a new app, it can often feel like you’re comparing apples to oranges.

Best Workout Apps: What Features Actually Matter for Sustainable Fitness Habits

Sustainable fitness is rarely about perfect motivation; it’s about creating habits you can maintain even on busy, unmotivated days. Some users just need a place to log data, while others want clear, step-by-step guidance. Choosing the right level of instruction prevents both confusion on one end and notification fatigue on the other.

Supports Joint Mobility and Recovery Performance

A colorful, gamified tracker with a claimed database of 60 million foods (predominantly crowdsourced). Being able to add the workouts to my calendar and just click right into that day’s workout is a game-changer for me. As a busy toddler mom, I don’t have time to overthink fitness, and this makes it so easy to stay consistent and actually enjoy it.” Fhynix is the only habit tracker that sends your daily streak reminder directly to WhatsApp — a 98% open rate vs 20% for push notifications. If you’re looking for an all-in-one habit tracker that combines structure, balance, and intelligence, Fhynix is one of the most intuitive choices of 2026.

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Nike Training Club (NTC) is one of the most comprehensive free fitness apps available on Android. It offers a variety of workouts, including strength training, yoga, HIIT, and mobility sessions. You’ll find programs for beginners and athletes alike, with video guidance and tips included. The app integrates seamlessly with Google Fit and Apple Health, letting you view all your fitness data in one place.

It makes it a well-rounded app for people who want to improve their mental and physical health. Although a Pro subscription unlocks premium music and meal plans, the workout content remains free. By pairing advanced data tracking with personalized guidance from a credentialed dietitian, Nutrisense helps you build habits that support your health goals. Noom is a nutrition app that tracks your diet and lifestyle habits and helps you create healthier habits to reach your weight loss goals.

Finding your favorite workout app may require a bit of trial and error since you’ll want to see if you’re looking for a personalized experience or are comfortable with a cookie cutter plan. When I tried out this app, I signed up for a kettlebell class called Body & Bell, and what’s great is you get video demonstrations for the different exercises you’ll be doing. The videos also tell you the type of weight you should be using (light, medium, heavy) and the length of time of the exercise. You can also connect with your coach via the chat in the app if you ever have questions about your training or want to chat with other members on your team. You can pedal with friends remotely or join paced group rides led by virtual ride leaders. A hunky AI coach can also spit out a workout program after you feed him some basic data.

The workout tracking feature also offers lots of options (including, e.g., Pilates and tennis)—though for many workouts, calorie count defaults to the equivalent of a brisk walk. For runs, it marks both mile splits and lets you mark laps manually, as well as tracking heart rate and pace. Apple Fitness isn’t amazing at tracking strength training metrics like reps or sets, but if you have a lot of variety in your fitness routine, it can handle a little bit of everything. Most modern fitness applications offer comprehensive stat tracking. Platforms like Apple Fitness+ and Strava connect to wearable devices to monitor your pace, distance, and cardiovascular output during a workout. This data helps you analyze your overall performance and adjust your training plan over time.

What is the best app for tracking exercise and glucose?

Workouts, structured programs, training and nutrition guides, recipes – it has it all. This is my daily go-to, whether for working out, eating well, or learning something new.” Heather Robertson has built a global community by sharing effective, no-nonsense workouts on YouTube. As a certified trainer and nutrition coach, she designs programs that are accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Now, she’s gathered all of her best tools and resources into one place, giving you the support you need to thrive.

Jennifer Aniston Swears by This One Core Exercise

The onboarding experience for this fitness tracker is really slick. It walks you through a series of questions about your strength training experience, which muscle groups you’d like to focus on, and more. That’s because PUSH uses AI to generate a strength training program for you, based on the science of progressive overload. You can also manually create a program yourself, but the app isn’t intended to record one-off workouts; it’s geared towards moving you through a program of weight-bearing exercises. Another downside is that the sleep and recovery tracking are pretty mediocre. Apple Fitness sets the same daily goal for you, regardless of how well you slept or how hard you worked out the day before.

Strava’s tracking app allows you to track 30 different sports and, with a subscription, provides a wide variety of statistics to analyze your workouts. The app aggregates your data into a water report that shows your weekly and monthly average, along with your drink frequency and how often you hit your goal. To start, you’ll enter a few basic stats—height, weight, age, gender, the weather where you live—and the app will calculate your daily water target. Basically, it will break down your overall water goal into smaller, incremental goals that can help you develop a lasting behavior change. Amanda Capritto, certified personal trainer, health coach, and former GGR senior staff writer, tested the app and gave it a 5 out of 5 for instruction. She thinks of herself as someone who’s “really terrible at meditation,” but she says she felt like Headspace did a nice job of madmuscles play store rating keeping her focused.