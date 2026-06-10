Verify and Update Your Information Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Healthcare Professionals’ Demographic Data Survey Washington State Department of Health

As the oldest race-ethnic groups in the U.S., white residents have experienced a natural decrease (more deaths than births) in recent years, which, when combined with their relatively low level of immigration, have yielded negative overall white population growth (see downloadable Table A). The latter increase is larger than the nation has seen in decades, and provides a glimpse of what will be necessary to maintain population growth as natural increase levels are projected to decline. This past year saw a rise in natural increase (from 146,000 to 519,000) and a substantial rise in immigration (from 376,000 to 2.8 million). It makes the case that the continued immigration of these demographic same groups should not be reduced if we hope to counter a substantial future decline of America’s younger population.

"Demographic" pertains to the statistical analysis and categorization of populations, providing insights into societal structures and trends. Age is a common demographic factor used in studies and market analysis. Demographic analysis examines population data to identify patterns, trends, and needs. In marketing, "demographic" refers to segmenting target audiences based on traits like age, income, or interests. Idioms related to "demographic" add figurative layers to discussions about populations.

For example, the population size of ethnic groups or nationalities within a given society or country is subject to the same sources of change. Suppose that a country (or other entity) contains Populationt persons at time t. As the samples have been drawn in a nationally representative way, inferences can be drawn from these studies about the differences between four distinct generations of British people in terms of their health, education, attitudes, childbearing and employment patterns. There are a variety of demographic methods for modelling population processes. Other indirect methods are necessary in historical demography.citation needed With these surveys, researchers can then indirectly estimate birth or death rates for the entire population.

Looking to Dive Deeper into Census Bureau Data?

Find answers to your questions about surveys and who to contact for more information. A population theory says that organizational outcomes are mostly determined by environmental factors. In relation to organizations and demography, organizations face various liabilities that affect their continued survival. Or, some individuals might leave because they fail to fit in or change within a particular organization.citation needed When this statistic is achieved, the population growth between two or more nations of different sizes can be accurately measured and examined.

What is demographic data in simple terms?

An aging population without an influx of young workers is becoming an overwhelming burden on Russia’s pension and healthcare systems. At the end of 2024, Russian companies were short about 2.2 million workers, and almost 70 percent of companies were experiencing labor shortages. All of this makes the current demographic crisis more dangerous than the previous one. A growing number of alternative destinations are opening up for migrants from Central Asia, including the European Union, the Persian Gulf countries, Turkey, and South Korea.

Russia is completing the full demographic cycle of the Putin era in conditions that are fundamentally more dangerous than a quarter of a century ago. Still, as both total fertility rates and birth rates in Russia rose, the authorities began to report that the demographic problem had been resolved. Reduced public investment in healthcare, shortages of medicines and equipment, and delays in introducing innovations are leading to a decline in healthcare and an increase in preventable deaths.

Demographic data will be collected during the initial license application and license renewals using surveys through the department’s licensing portal. These sections refer to categories of demographic data collected, specifically race and ethnicity. Health provider demographic information can benefit patients in a number of ways. This demographic data will provide the department with crucial insights into workforce representation in Washington state. ESHB 1503 requires the department to collect health care professionals' demographic information from all provider types at the time of license application and renewal. If you leave a network, continue to update your information immediately and according to your contract terms.

About the Demographic Profile

This article is part of a new Carnegie series called “India’s Unfinished Demographic Dividend.” India’s demographic transition should be a historic advantage, but structural constraints are limiting its potential.

Understanding demographic definitions plays a crucial role in various sectors.

Companies use demographic data for targeted advertising, a rapidly growing sector expected to reach a $1 trillion market size.

Suppose that a country (or other entity) contains Populationt persons at time t.

The ATP is a panel survey, meaning that we have interviewed many of the same respondents after each national election going back to 2016.

The plural form is "demographics," referring collectively to population data or statistics. No, "demographic" typically refers to groups or segments within a population, not single individuals. Exploring related terms expands understanding of the broader concept of "demographic."

While demographers who study migration typically rely on census data on place of residence, indirect data sources, including tax forms and labour force surveys, are also important. Demographers most commonly study mortality using the life table, a statistical device that provides information about the mortality conditions (most notably the life expectancy) in the population. Fertility refers to the number of children a woman has and should be contrasted with fecundity (a woman's childbearing potential). More generally, while the basic demographic equation holds by definition, in practice, the recording and counting of events (births, deaths, immigration, emigration) and the enumeration of the total population are subject to error.

We will also release more detailed demographic and housing data in September 2024. When looking at births or motherhood, however, we often use ages 15 and older. Any respondent who reports Hispanic origin is defined as Hispanic. Making demographic comparisons across datasets and across time requires rigor and consistency in group definitions.