15 Greatest Puerto Rico Gran Canaria Trip Apartment Leases, Spain In 2026

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But over time I have come to understand that the Airbnb evaluation system is a punishment system, not a reward system!

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I like the option of having a try message explaining something lower than 5 stars penalises the host on Airbnb. The guests didnt communicate the native language however I made each effort to please them , wine, reward, chocolates, fresh eggs, flowers. This guy was acting entitled and thoughtless from day 1, and you will quickly come to acknowledge this angle as the most important signal that the guest will not be leaving you the coveted 5 stars. The thing is, the review process is pretty time-consuming, and there is no scarcity of alternatives for the visitor to say whatever they felt inclined to say. The different major flaw about Airbnb in this instance is that I wouldn’t advocate this visitor to different hosts, as they’ll only ever get a 4 star max evaluation out of him – I Would need to know that about someone I’m letting into my residence. Additionally, the suggestions doesn’t clarify the 4/5 for communication & check-in, where I went above and beyond for this guest!