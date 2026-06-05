Deposit Explained: Definition, Types, and Examples

This arrangement provides additional security to the depositor, while allowing the bank to use the deposit to generate new loans. In many rental agreements, a security deposit is held to ensure that there is no damage to the property. If you’re using a check to open an account, there may be a holding period as the new bank ensures the check will clear. Many checking accounts do not provide interest, while most savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) do. Not all deposits to a bank account earn interest.

Are bank deposits FDIC-insured?

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Yes, bank deposits of up to $250,000 (and more in certain situations) are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC).

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Then there are fixed deposits, where money is locked in for a specific period at a higher interest rate.

Also known as term deposits, these are deposits held for a fixed duration and often offer better interest rates than demand deposits.

In banking, the main types are demand deposits, which can be withdrawn at any time, and time deposits, which are more limited.

Often, you must deposit a certain amount of money, called the minimum deposit, to open a new bank account.

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Bank deposits consist of money placed into banking institutions for safekeeping. A bank deposit is money that’s placed in a bank account, such as a savings or checking account. Examples are automatically compiled from online sources to show current usage.

What Are Bank Deposits?

Although savings accounts are not linked to paper checks or cards like current accounts, their funds are relatively easy for account holders to access. Most banks will take deposits in the form of cash, checks, money orders, or cashier’s checks. This the foundation of fractional-reserve banking, since the bank can lend out the money that it owns while owing an obligation to the depositor. Deposits which are kept for any specific time period are called time deposit or often as term deposit. A deposit is the act of placing cash (or cash equivalent) with some entity, most commonly with a financial institution, such as a bank.

A deposit works like a handshake, it’s an agreement between you and a financial institution. A deposit in banking refers to money placed into an account for safekeeping or savings. Deposits often act as spinalto casino security between two parties and ensure trust in transactions. It can also be a payment made upfront to secure goods, services, or agreements.

Demand Deposit

These provide financial security to the depositor while also allowing them to earn some interest. A deposit can also be money used as security or collateral for goods or services. It can also refer to a partial payment to secure goods or services, such as a security deposit on a rental property. A deposit is money added to a bank account, for safekeeping or to earn interest.

These accounts often allow the account holder to withdraw funds using bank cards, checks, or over-the-counter withdrawal slips. A current account, also called a demand deposit account, is a basic checking account. Bank deposits refer to this liability rather than to the actual funds that have been deposited. The deposit itself is a liability owed by the bank to the depositor. The account holder has the right to withdraw deposited funds, as outlined in the terms and conditions governing the account agreement.

Savings Accounts

Often, you must deposit a certain amount of money, called the minimum deposit, to open a new bank account. Business banking—also called corporate or commercial banking—is designed to meet the needs of businesses. In banking, the main types are demand deposits, which can be withdrawn at any time, and time deposits, which are more limited. A deposit is money kept in a bank account or other financial institution, transferred between parties.

Depositing money into a checking account is a transaction deposit, meaning the funds are immediately available and can be withdrawn without delay.

Deposits are often needed for big purchases, like real estate or vehicles, when sellers offer payment plans.

Examples are automatically compiled from online sources to show current usage.

Hence, the money transferred by investors to checking or savings accounts at credit unions or banks is a deposit.

This doesn’t matter if it is a check or cash, a bank is legally required to report this to the IRS.

A bank deposit with a fixed interest rate and term is called a time deposit. Another usage of a deposit occurs when a sum of money is used as security for the delivery of products or the use of services. Generally, a person needs to deposit a certain amount to open a bank account. First, a deposit is the process of transferring a sum of money to another entity to be held in its custody. Deposit is a term that can also be used in situations other than financial transactions. The fund used as a security to get the goods delivered can also be called a deposit.

A deposit refers to money placed into a banking institution for safekeeping. Deposits play a vital role in personal finance, business operations, and economic systems. You should refer to the terms and conditions financial institutions provide for various products.

Demand deposit

Normally any money deposited to a bank becomes property of the bank, for which it is liable to return the same monetary value, but not the same money. A demand deposit is a deposit that can be withdrawn or otherwise debited on short notice. The deposit is a credit for the party (individual or organization) who placed it, and it may be taken back (withdrawn) in accordance with the terms agreed at time of deposit, transferred to some other party, or used for a purchase at a later date. Apart from catering students preparing for JEE Mains and NEET, PW also provides study material for each state board like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and others Physics Wallah’s main focus is to make the learning experience as economical as possible for all students. We provide students with intensive courses with India’s qualified & experienced faculties & mentors.