RELIABLE Synonyms & Antonyms 136 words

In other cases, people don’t have reliable housing to get a stool test mailed to. You can review flashcards, quiz yourself, practice spelling, and more – and it’s all completely free to use! Our team at Vocabulary.com has got you covered! Interested in learning more words like this one? And if you happen to lose your trusty sidekick, good luck looking for a reliable replacement. Quickly find the right product to meet your project’s requirements.

Re•li•a•ble /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/USA pronunciation adj. re•li•a•bil•i•ty /rɪˌlaɪəˈbɪlɪti/USA pronunciation n.

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Reliable /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/ adj reˌliaˈbility, rare reˈliableness n reˈliably adv

Bad broken corrupt dishonest evil false fraudulent inadequate indefinite intermittent soft uncertain undependable unfixed unreal unreliable unrespectable unstable unsteady unsuitable unsure untrustworthy vulnerable weak wobbly

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Synonym Usage

Start your learning journey today with our library of interactive, themed word lists built by the experts at Vocabulary.com – we’ll help you make the most of your study time! Check out this interactive, curated word list from our team of English language specialists at Vocabulary.com – one of over 17,000 lists we’ve built to help learners worldwide! Candid careful certain come-through conscientious constant definite determined devoted faithful firm high-principled honorable impeccable incorrupt loyal okay proved reputable responsible righteous sound staunch steadfast sterling sure there tried tried-and-true true-blue true-hearted trusty unequivocal unfailing unimpeachable upright veracious Contact our team of product technology experts to get the answers you need to move your project forward. Expand your vocabulary effortlessly with personalized learning tools that adapt to your goals. Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

Vocabulary lists containing reliable

A reliable car isn’t likely to break down and will get you from place to place safely.

Microsoft asserted that the new chip is 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor, effectively halving the timeline to build a scalable quantum computer.

Reliable, infallible, trustworthy apply to persons, objects, ideas, or information that can be depended upon with confident certainty.

Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

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In other cases, people don’t have reliable housing to get a stool test mailed to.

Do you have a technical product question?

A reliable car isn’t likely to break down and will get you from place to place safely. Reliable people usually show up on time, never flake out, and always tell the truth. You can certainly rely on something reliable because it’s trustworthy and responsible. Reliable, infallible, trustworthy apply to persons, objects, ideas, or information that can be depended upon with confident certainty.

Introducing the LB11 sidewall storage sprinkler for the protection of Lithium-ion manufacturing and storage.

Reliable hosts bi-monthly spin alto webinars on key topics in fire protection. Do you have a technical product question?

Synonym Usage

So a false theory can be perfectly reliable when used in the appropriate context. Microsoft asserted that the new chip is 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor, effectively halving the timeline to build a scalable quantum computer. Bad broken corrupt dishonest evil false fraudulent inadequate indefinite intermittent soft uncertain undependable unfixed unreal unreliable unrespectable unstable unsteady unsuitable unsure untrustworthy vulnerable weak wobbly Reliable /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/ adj reˌliaˈbility, rare reˈliableness n reˈliably adv Re•li•a•ble /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/USA pronunciation adj. re•li•a•bil•i•ty /rɪˌlaɪəˈbɪlɪti/USA pronunciation n. While the trimmed mean usually sends a reliable signal about where overall inflation will trend, Logan said it’s not as trustworthy at the moment.