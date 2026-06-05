Making the most of physical activity apps

While a person must choose one training program at a time, they can add an unlimited number of on-demand workouts. At an additional cost, users can access personalized health coaching and have private chats with fitness coaches. This article explores workout and fitness apps in further detail, including how they can help and how to choose one. It also provides a list of apps and discusses some health considerations.

There’s also a high degree of personalization, and you can use the chatbot to ask questions about lifting, form, nutrition, or anything else you need.

It features a gorgeous layout and interface, intuitive plan building, and great workout tracking.

Yoga can be an effective full body workout for flexibility, strength, stamina, and balance, according to a small 2024 study.

Since there’s no cost, I’d suggest trying a couple of different ones so you can figure out which you like best and what’s ideal for the equipment setup you have (or don’t have) at home.

This app brings the feel of a boutique group fitness class to your living room.

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SUZANNE Selects Monthly Subscription Box

Yuka scans food & personal care products to decode their ingredients and evaluate their impact on your health. If you’re serious about running, then there’s a good chance Runna can help you reach the next PB or distance target you’ve set yourself. While the app itself is pretty basic, it does offer access to a running-centric community and a huge amount of sophisticated coaching technology. With a huge variety of guided workouts, Apple Fitness Plus is a great place to start something new – whether that’s yoga, or training towards a specific running distance.

Best fitness app for tracking periods

Or, use a spreadsheet to lay out your long-term workout plans, then a specific running or strength app to put those plans into action. I used that method to plan my months-long marathon training (see above), paired with my Garmin watch, and it was highly effective. To help you make the best decision when choosing a workout app, we put them to the sweat test by using them for a number of different workouts.

The app states it is suitable for people of all fitness levels, and the company claims that it has a community of over 50 million users. The OG of weight loss programs, WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) has been perfecting and tweaking their system for years. This app provides everything you need for successful and sustainable weight loss including an easy-to-use barcode scanner that makes grocery shopping a breeze.

Best fitness app for running

The premium version also offers audio coaching on pace and speed. We chose TR(AI)NER by Element 26 as the best workout app for weightlifting because of its comprehensiveness. Whatever your choice, consistency is important, not the app itself. Choose one that fits your life, stick with it, and watch your progress. Sweat offers progressive, expertly designed training plans from the world’s leading female trainers. With everything from HIIT to strength, yoga, and post-pregnancy workouts.

The Best Workout App Deals This Week*

You can try a few workouts for free and receive a complimentary seven-day trial, but after that, the rate is $19.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The food diary includes an easy-to-use database that offers nutrition information for millions of different foods, including restaurant meals. Users are able to set their personal goals and the app will take that and break down the amount of calories to take in each day and how much water to drink. Whether your aim is to lose weight or gain muscle, MyFitnessPal offers a detailed view of what you’re eating. Not only are you getting a better understanding of the types of foods you’re putting in your body, but there’s a little accountability to keep you committed to your goals. Turn the reminder setting on to get notified throughout the day and ensure you’re tracking your meals.

Best For Body Positivity: Obé Fitness

Below we share nine of the best apps to download for a healthier life and digital experience. If you own an iPhone, chances are you’ve either tried Apple Fitness Plus or you’ve got a free trial waiting for you. Apple Fitness Plus is chock-full of guided content, from meditation, HIIT, and strength workouts to kickboxing, dance, yoga and more.

Most Joint-Friendly App: Evlo Fitness

The update rolls out automatically on May 19, so you do not need to take any action to transition your account. This one’s only relevant for iPhone users, and it’s most applicable to those using an Apple Watch too. Above all, have fun with it and celebrate your progress as you go. You don’t need every single app in this blog to start getting healthy.

Peloton: Studio Energy at Home

A workout app can help you figure out exactly what to do when you exercise. Some of these apps let you customize your workout based on the space and equipment you have at home, your preferred walking apps for beginners exercises and your current fitness goals. There are some that even function as a personal trainer without having to set foot in a gym.

Some of the best workout and fitness apps

But the good news is your phone can help you lead a healthier, happier life. Whether you’re trying to mix up your workout routine, looking for help planning weekly meals or finding new ways to make healthier choices, mobile phone apps can help. Again, tons of yoga apps out there, but Down Dog is popular among all levels of yogis. There are lots of customization options, including difficulty level, body area of focus, music, and even the instructor voice!

Apple Health

As with many online subscriptions, you can almost always get a better rate if you pay for a year up front—but you shouldn’t necessarily do that with workout apps. The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab have tested more than 40 workout apps, combining hands-on evaluations with real-life feedback from GH staffers and consumer testers. This comprehensive approach gives us a clear picture of which apps deliver results, which are enjoyable to use, and which fall short. When it came time to do my first AI-generated workout, the experience continued to shine. PUSH made it intuitive to start a workout and to follow along as the app pushed me through the program it had created for me. Depending on the type of information a user is entering in the wellness app, extra security measures should be put in place to protect user data.

This app is especially helpful if you’re dealing with food-related health concerns such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and GI issues. The approach is holistic — no calorie counts here — and focuses just as much on emotional well-being as on the physical aspect. You can also set exercise and diet goals and tap into MyFitnessPal’s vast online community for support, tips, and motivation. Whether you want to build muscle, get a better night’s sleep, or have a healthier relationship with food, there’s an app for that. As such, Glo is our pick for the best full body workout app in addition to the best yoga app.