Weight Loss & Diet Plans Find healthy diet plans and helpful weight loss tools

With a straightforward interface, ChatGPT allows you to input your preferences and receive instant workout plans based on widely-known scientific principles. It provides detailed exercise instructions and lets you adjust the intensity manually to suit your needs. As with many online subscriptions, you can almost always get a better rate if you pay for a year up front—but you shouldn’t necessarily do that with workout apps. Most of the prices in this article are list prices, and that’s not necessarily what you will pay.

Fitness Goals

Science-based strength training app connecting you with elite personal trainers for truly personalized programming and accountability. Before beginning your workout, you can set up your playlist (through Spotify or Apple Music) and select the equipment you have available. Based on your equipment selection, the app will recommend a routine that you can follow.

Client Experience First: How Mindbody Supports Booking, Payments, and Retention

To capitalize on this, a partner with a deep understanding of the health and fitness tech is a must; this is where we can help you! Tap into the billion-dollar market and partner with Folio3 Digital Health to get a customized solution for your business goals. Our team of industry experts delivers personalized, AI-powered fitness applications that suit everyone’s goals.

Best for Personal Training

It seems most people agree with us and the online reviews for StretchIt are very positive on both iOS and Android app stores.

If you’re into routines that keep you consistent, this is the program for you.

Most apps look similar on the surface — they log sets, show charts, track weight.

The nature of the personal training business can be difficult to navigate.

These workouts include warm-ups, video demonstrations, and explanations of the prescribed exercises.

Our tester adds, too, that this isn’t the best app for cardio enthusiasts.

In the end, the “best” app comes down to what excites you, whether it’s a favorite instructor, a style of class you can’t get enough of, or a program that fits seamlessly into your schedule. Planfit and Alpha Progression adjust based on your progression thresholds. Dr. Muscle and Alpha Progression support everything from minimal home setups to full gyms.

AI-Powered Food Tracking and Personal Coaching

With a PN coach in your corner, you’ll build the habits and get the support you need to transform your health and fitness for life. Follow structured workouts to cross the finish line with total confidence. WHOOP combines 24/7 health insights with personalized coaching to help you improve how you sleep, train, and feel — starting day one.

All-in-one, for the all-in athlete and coach.

FitBudd has revolutionized how personal trainers deliver coaching by providing a complete white-label solution for building a professional online fitness business. Unlike consumer fitness apps, FitBudd is specifically designed for trainers who want to offer personalized programming at scale. The program includes five workouts for the week, with the fifth one being optional. These workouts focus on lower and upper body days, and give you the option to select if you’re doing them in the gym, using bodyweight or if you need an express option.

Kristin McGee’s platform is a strong option for anyone who wants yoga, Pilates, or strength workouts rooted in proper form and mindful movement. As soon as I tested Kristin McGee’s workouts I understood why she has a cult following. While her classes are more barebones than some others on this list (they’re not heavily produced, and they’re just filmed in her home studio on a mat), they’re so engaging. The platform has a library of Yoga, Pilates, Strength, Flexibility, and mobility.

Programming

In terms of the actual workouts, each session is outlined with clear instructions for the listed movements along with allotted breaks between sets. While this provides ample structure for each workout, we do admit that it can feel rushed at times, especially when trying to master a new movement or if you’re particularly tired. You’ll also be able to match your circuits to your available equipment, ranging from bodyweight-only workouts to training sessions in full gyms. This flexibility earns TR[Ai]NER a 5 out of 5 for its equipment demands. AI fitness apps can actually tell if the posture or movement is not correct during the exercise.

Freeletics (Home Workouts: Freemium)

I love how knowledgeable and engaging the instructors are, and that they always give cues for modifications throughout every workout. It’s easy to make the workout easier or harder, simply by grabbing heavier weights or opting to do bodyweight as needed. The platform also has a mindfulness focus, with a library of meditations and affirmations, as well as nutrition support with grocery guides and recipes. As someone who only recently started training in the gym over the past couple of years, far and away my favorite feature of Fitness Online is the app’s 3D animated exercise demonstrations. I’ve tested other apps that simply show a picture or tell you the name of the exercise, and I’m always concerned about https://madmuscles-review.com/ whether I’m using the correct form—so these animations are super helpful!

“WHOOP has been a huge motivator to a healthier lifestyle.”

I can quickly create customized routines for different fitness levels and goals. The AI understands exercise progressions and helps me save hours of planning time each week. The best workout app will be the one that offers you the right tools to achieve your goals and fits your lifestyle.

“SHRED transformed my training routine. The personalized workouts adjust to my progress, and I’ve seen more strength gains in 3 months than I did in a year of my old program.” We evaluated how well each app delivers its workouts, including the clarity of instructions and overall usability during training. Apps with high-quality videos, step-by-step guidance, and supportive cues (such as timers or modifications) performed better, particularly for beginners. The experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab have tested more than 40 workout apps, combining hands-on evaluations with real-life feedback from GH staffers and consumer testers.

Best Online Fitness Programs and Workout Apps in 2026 (Tried & Tested)

According to Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a well-balanced diet can help support muscle growth and recovery. Check out their Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics page for more information. Signature blends advanced strength techniques, anaerobic power, and endurance challenges to push your limits. SHRED’s AI suggests weight, rest, and tempo each week—adapting as you get stronger, faster, or leaner. From beginners to professional athletes, millions of people trust SHRED’s smart training to turn effort into measurable results.

Runna (acquired by Strava in 2025) is focused entirely on structured run training. After you input your goals, experience level, and available training days, the app builds a personalized plan (whether you’re training for a 5K, half marathon, or marathon). Workouts are clearly outlined, and adapt over time as your fitness improves. You can also add strength training, yoga, pilates, and stretch & stability workouts to your plan. Your coach then builds a personalized workout plan based on your goals, schedule, available equipment, and current fitness level. Workouts are delivered directly in the app with in-workout coaching cues, and plans can be adjusted in real time for things like injuries, travel, or changing energy levels.