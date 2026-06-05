What Is a Deposit? Meaning, Definition & Types Explained Banking & Finance Guide

You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy. Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. Deposits can also refer to initial payments for some transactions, like a rental or real estate purchase. However, not all bank deposits earn interest, and it is important to consider the opportunity cost when choosing an institution.

In accounting, deposits refer to sums of money placed into a bank account or given to a third party as part of a financial agreement. For instance, when renting an apartment, a security deposit is often required to cover potential damages. Beyond banking, a deposit can also serve as a security measure.

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A deposit works like a handshake, it’s an agreement between you and a financial institution. A deposit in banking refers to money placed into an account for safekeeping or savings. Deposits often act as security between two parties and ensure trust in transactions. It can also be a payment made upfront to secure goods, services, or agreements.

The taxi deposited us at the train station. I deposited over $3,000 this afternoon. Verb Your paycheck will be automatically deposited into your account.

Savings Accounts

The institution becomes responsible for safeguarding the money and returning it when required, depending on the account type. Deposits reflect trust between the depositor and institution and determine liquidity, accessibility, and financial obligation. In finance, it also acts as a guarantee for transactions, purchases, and service agreements. In finance, a deposit means money placed into a bank or financial institution for safekeeping or to earn interest.

Do Banks Report Check Deposits to the IRS?

A partial or full refund is given after verifying the property or asset at the rental period’s end. Deposits are often needed for big purchases, like real estate or vehicles, when sellers offer payment plans. Interest can compound at different rates and frequencies, depending on the terms of the bank. Depositing money into some bank accounts can earn you interest. Depositing money into a checking account is a transaction deposit, meaning the funds are immediately available and can be withdrawn without delay. Banks might also offer the creation of separate business accounts.

Demand Deposit

Qualifying accounts include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and CDs. If you deposit money into traditional deposit accounts at an FDIC-insured financial institution, your money will be covered by FDIC insurance up to FDIC limits. Open a bank account with Citi and enjoy everyday benefits as well as the option to qualify for Relationship Tier features. Depending on the institution, cash deposits may be available immediately or by the next business day. The timing can vary depending on your bank’s deposit guidelines and the deposit method you use.

Are bank deposits FDIC-insured?

Deposits can also refer to initial payments for some transactions, like a rental or real estate purchase.

The timing can vary depending on your bank’s deposit guidelines and the deposit method you use.

The account holder has the right to withdraw deposited funds, as outlined in the terms and conditions governing the account agreement.

I deposited over $3,000 this afternoon.

A person in a trade or a business can deposit only up to $10,000 in a single transaction or multiple transactions without any issue.

Frequently, banks offer after-hours or night depository lock boxes that enable businesses to deposit cash and check receipts outside of normal banking hours.

A deposit refers to money placed into a banking institution for safekeeping. Deposits play a vital role in personal finance, business operations, and economic systems. You should refer to the terms and conditions financial institutions provide for various products.

These funds can be accessed, withdrawn, or transferred depending on the type of account.

Generally, a person needs to deposit a certain amount to open a bank account.

The taxi deposited us at the train station.

There are several different types of deposit accounts, including current accounts, savings accounts, call deposit accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

This arrangement provides additional security to the depositor, while allowing the bank to use the deposit to generate new loans.

The deposit is a credit for the party (individual or organization) who placed it, and it may be taken back (withdrawn) in accordance with the terms agreed at time of deposit, transferred to some other party, or used for a purchase at a later date.

When someone opens a bank account and makes a cash deposit, they surrender the legal title to the cash, and it becomes an asset of the bank. These deposits are made into deposit accounts, such as savings spinalto casino accounts, checking accounts, and money market accounts, at financial institutions. A deposit in finance is typically when you transfer money to a bank account, like a checking account, for safekeeping.

Bank deposits consist of money placed into banking institutions for safekeeping. A bank deposit is money that’s placed in a bank account, such as a savings or checking account. Examples are automatically compiled from online sources to show current usage.

Savings Accounts

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