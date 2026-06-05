Fire Protection Equipment

So a false theory can be perfectly reliable when used in the appropriate context. Microsoft asserted that the new chip is 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor, effectively halving the timeline to build a scalable quantum computer. Bad broken corrupt dishonest evil false fraudulent inadequate indefinite intermittent soft uncertain undependable unfixed unreal unreliable unrespectable unstable unsteady unsuitable unsure untrustworthy vulnerable weak wobbly Reliable /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/ adj reˌliaˈbility, rare reˈliableness n reˈliably adv Re•li•a•ble /rɪˈlaɪəbəl/USA pronunciation adj. re•li•a•bil•i•ty /rɪˌlaɪəˈbɪlɪti/USA pronunciation n. While the trimmed mean usually sends a reliable signal about where overall inflation will trend, Logan said it’s not as trustworthy at the moment.

TEKS ELAR Academic Vocabulary List (5th-7th grades)

And if you happen to lose your trusty sidekick, good luck looking for a reliable replacement.

Reliable hosts bi-monthly webinars on key topics in fire protection.

So a false theory can be perfectly reliable when used in the appropriate context.

Candid careful certain come-through conscientious constant definite determined devoted faithful firm high-principled honorable impeccable incorrupt loyal okay proved reputable responsible righteous sound staunch steadfast sterling sure there tried tried-and-true true-blue true-hearted trusty unequivocal unfailing unimpeachable upright veracious

Check out this interactive, curated word list from our team of English language specialists at Vocabulary.com – one of over 17,000 lists we’ve built to help learners worldwide!

You can certainly rely on something reliable because it’s trustworthy and responsible.

Start your learning journey today with our library of interactive, themed word lists built by the experts at Vocabulary.com – we’ll help you make the most of your study time! Check out this interactive, curated word list from our team of English language specialists at Vocabulary.com – one of over 17,000 lists we’ve built to help learners worldwide! Candid careful certain come-through conscientious constant definite determined devoted faithful firm high-principled honorable impeccable incorrupt loyal okay proved reputable responsible righteous sound staunch steadfast sterling sure there tried tried-and-true true-blue true-hearted trusty unequivocal unfailing unimpeachable upright veracious Contact our team of product technology experts to get the answers you need to move your project forward. Expand your vocabulary effortlessly with personalized learning tools that adapt to your goals. Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

Microsoft asserted that the new chip is 1,000 times more reliable than its predecessor, effectively halving the timeline to build a scalable quantum computer.

Examples are provided to illustrate real-world usage of words in context.

Start your learning journey today with our library of interactive, themed word lists built by the experts at Vocabulary.com – we’ll help you make the most of your study time!

You can review flashcards, quiz yourself, practice spelling, and more – and it’s all completely free to use!

While the trimmed mean usually sends a reliable signal about where overall inflation will trend, Logan said it’s not as trustworthy at the moment.

Reliable, infallible, trustworthy apply to persons, objects, ideas, or information that can be depended upon with confident certainty.

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Reliable hosts bi-monthly webinars on key topics in fire protection. Do you spin alto have a technical product question?

TEKS ELAR Academic Vocabulary List (5th-7th grades)

In other cases, people don’t have reliable housing to get a stool test mailed to. You can review flashcards, quiz yourself, practice spelling, and more – and it’s all completely free to use! Our team at Vocabulary.com has got you covered! Interested in learning more words like this one? And if you happen to lose your trusty sidekick, good luck looking for a reliable replacement. Quickly find the right product to meet your project’s requirements.

“My Favorite Chaperone,” Vocabulary from the short story

A reliable car isn’t likely to break down and will get you from place to place safely. Reliable people usually show up on time, never flake out, and always tell the truth. You can certainly rely on something reliable because it’s trustworthy and responsible. Reliable, infallible, trustworthy apply to persons, objects, ideas, or information that can be depended upon with confident certainty.